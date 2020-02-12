Tuesday 5 August 2025

EU trade groups look to EU-UK future relationships

Pharmaceutical
12 February 2020
efpia-big-3

The pharmaceutical industry in Europe has worked to support the EU27 and UK to reach an agreement that will allow patients to receive medicines and medical technologies without disruption and provide long term cooperation between the European Union and the UK in areas such as research, clinical trials, pharmacovigilance and access to talent.

Represented by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), Medicines for Europe and the AESGP, the industry’s stance remains that the EU and UK should have the closest possible relationship for pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the health of citizens and the uninterrupted supply of medicines.

In the coming months, the EU and UK should conclude an agreement that secures the greatest regulatory alignment and cooperation on human medicinal products. Reflecting precedents from previous agreements, a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) should also include ambitious provisions on sharing of data, the protection of intellectual property (IP), customs facilitation, as well as rules of origin (RoO). The trade groups also believe the EU and UK should establish a working group on pharmaceuticals and medical devices  as per the EU-South Korea Free Trade Agreement.

Given the current complete alignment of regulatory standards, the EU-UK negotiations represent a unique opportunity to continue this high level of compatibility and to secure streamlined processes and procedures between the EU and the UK in the interest of patients, the trade groups say.

Read  here the full call for a EU-UK Mutual Recognition Agreement on Good Manufacturing Practice.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
British biotech investment remains strong despite Brexit
22 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Pharma still guessing on Brexit – but more confident of avoiding no-deal
10 December 2019
Biotechnology
UK biotech industry criticizes US and EU trade negotaitions
4 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Trade groups set out pharma priorities to EU Commission President for EU-UK Brexit negotiations
18 June 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Shareholders give Pfizer’s strong quarter the nod of approval
Pharmaceutical
Shareholders give Pfizer’s strong quarter the nod of approval
5 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vertex’s strong quarter unable to undo pain from VX-993 woes
5 August 2025
Generics
Russia experiencing sales boom for Ozempic and its analogues
5 August 2025
Biotechnology
MetaVia seeks Syntekabio help to explore additional DA-1241 indications
5 August 2025
Biotechnology
Sumitomo files iPS cell therapy for Parkinson’s approval in Japan
5 August 2025
Biotechnology
Promise of gamma delta bispecific antibodies prompts XOMA acquisition
5 August 2025
Biotechnology
Nanoscope’s MCO-010 holds potential to become new treatment option for retinitis
5 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Allogene Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) products for cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Shareholders give Pfizer’s strong quarter the nod of approval
5 August 2025
Vertex’s strong quarter unable to undo pain from VX-993 woes
5 August 2025
Gedeon Richter launches Nalvee in UK
5 August 2025
Noom package promises microdosed GLP-1 meds
5 August 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze