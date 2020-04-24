Europe's COVID-19 battle: Getting needed data to ensure the supply of medicines

By implementing their pandemic preparedness plans back in January 2020, member companies of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) have been able to achieve as much as a 260% increase in production in some cases, according to the trade group.
Speaking after Thursday’s call with Health Commissioner Kyriakides and Commissioner Breton, EFPIA director general Nathalie Moll said: “Because of the dramatic increases in production capacity by EFPIA member companies, there are enough innovative medicines being manufactured and supplied to meet the needs of patients across Europe. However, export bans, restrictions and requisitioning of medicines continue to exist across the EU. This can mean that despite companies producing more than enough medicines for patients across Europe as a whole, stockpiles of medicines in one country and/or restriction to medicines movement lead to shortages for patients in other EU countries. We strongly support the Commission’s continued call for solidarity and a coordinated and united approach.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze