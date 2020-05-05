EU brings production home amid supply chain worries

Specialty chemicals company Evonik has kicked off a major expansion project at two German facilities, aimed at serving the European market for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and advanced intermediates.
The first stage of the project is a 25 million-euro ($27 million) investment, due to be completed by the middle of 2021. The entire project is expected to be finalized before 2024.
As well as increasing production capacity for APIs and advanced intermediates within Europe, two multi-purpose cGMP sites in Dossenheim and Hanau will be expanded.
