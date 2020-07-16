FDA adcom narrowly backs terlipressin for HRS-1

Good news on the regulatory progress of its terlipressin pushed shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) up 12.7% by close of trading on Wednesday, plus a further 5.8% to $3.28 in after-hours trading.
UK-headquartered drugmaker announced that the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee of the US Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend approval for its investigational agent terlipressin to treat adults with hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1) (8 yes; 7 no).
HRS-1 is an acute and life-threatening syndrome involving acute kidney failure in people with cirrhosis. Terlipressin is an investigational agent being evaluated for the treatment of HRS-1 in the USA, and its safety and effectiveness have not yet been established by the FDA.
