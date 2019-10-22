Saturday 23 November 2024

Mallinckrodt to present 'late breaker' data on rare kidney complication

Pharmaceutical
22 October 2019
mallinckrodt-big

UK-headquartered Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) today announced it will present results from its pivotal Phase III CONFIRM study in a late-breaker session on November 11 during The Liver Meeting 2019, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) in Boston, USA.

The CONFIRM clinical trial assessed the efficacy and safety of terlipressin in 300 adults with hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1), an acute and life-threatening syndrome involving acute kidney failure in people with cirrhosis. CONFIRM is the largest prospective trial ever conducted in this patient population. Mallinckrodt announced in August that the study met its primary endpoint of verified HRS-1 reversal (p=0.012). "Verified HRS-1 reversal" is a term denoting three components: renal function improvement, avoidance of dialysis and short-term survival, said Mallinckrodt, whose shares gained nearly 2% to $2.59 in pre-market trading.

NDA filing planned for early 2020

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Mallinckrodt to sell BioVectra for $250 million
10 September 2019
Biotechnology
Major RNAi collaboration between Mallinckrodt and Silence Therapeutics
18 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III result for Mallinckrodt
12 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Mallinckrodt moves closer to US approval with terlipressin
2 March 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze