FDA approves Jelmyto for low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer

16 April 2020
The Food and Drug Administration late yesterday granted expedited approval for Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, a first-in-class treatment indicated for adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG UTUC).

According to the drug’s developer, UroGen Pharma (Nasdaq: URGN), whose shares were up 14% at $24.00 in pre-market trading today, this landmark approval is based on positive results from the Phase III OLYMPUS trial that showed Jelmyto provides an effective, kidney-sparing option for patients with this rare and difficult-to-treat cancer.

"This is the first approval specifically for patients with low-grade UTUC and provides an option for some patients who may otherwise require a nephroureterectomy," said Dr Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence and acting director of the Office of Oncologic Diseases in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "Due to substantial treatment challenges associated with the complex anatomy of the upper urinary tract, many patients need to be treated with radical surgery – usually complete removal of the affected kidney, ureter and bladder cuff. Jelmyto gives patients, for the first time, an alternative treatment option for low-grade UTUC," he noted.

