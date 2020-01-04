Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA approves label change for Flexion's Zilretta

Pharmaceutical
4 January 2020
knee_arthritis_stock_credit_depositphotos

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to update the product label for Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

The news pushed up the shares of Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FLXN), which markets the drug, by 14%, meaning the stock has now doubled from its lows this summer. The drug was first approved by the FDA in October 2017 and generated sales of $21.8 million in third-quarter 2019.

Key elements of the label update include:

  • Removal of language which stated that Zilretta was “not intended for repeat administration.” The updated label states that the “efficacy and safety of repeat administration of Zilretta have not been demonstrated.”
  • Inclusion of a study description and safety data from the single-arm, open-label Phase III repeat administration trial.
  • Removal of a misleading statement describing a single secondary exploratory endpoint in the original Phase III pivotal trial which compared Zilretta to immediate release triamcinolone acetonide crystalline suspension.
  • Inclusion of non-clinical toxicology data from previously-submitted single and repeat administration studies in non-diseased animals.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Flexion's Zilretta NDA accepted for US review
7 February 2017
Pharmaceutical
Xenon Pharma dips, despite selling pain drug for up to $128 million
10 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Osteoarthritis market value to triple by 2024 from 2014 level, says report
20 September 2016
Biotechnology
Pacira picks up Flexion for $430 million plus CVR based on milestones
12 October 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze