FDA approves Lilly’s Trulicity to treat type 2 diabetes

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved pharma major Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Trulicity (dulaglutide), a once-weekly subcutaneous injection to improve glycemic control (blood sugar levels), along with diet and exercise, in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes affects about 26 million people and accounts for more than 90% of diabetes cases diagnosed in the USA. Over time, high blood sugar levels can increase the risk for serious complications, including heart disease, blindness, and nerve and kidney damage.

Lilly plans to make Trulicity 0.75mg and 1.5mg single-dose pens available for adults in the United States later this year. This marks the first approval for Trulicity anywhere in the world. It has also been submitted to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory bodies, the company said.