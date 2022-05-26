Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA approves Servier's Tibsovo sNDA

Pharmaceutical
26 May 2022
servier_big

French privately-held drugmaker Servier has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Tibsovo (ivosidenib tablets) in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.

Tibsovo, rights to which Servier acquired under a $2 billion deal with Agios Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AGIO) in 2020, is the first therapy targeting cancer metabolism approved in combination with azacitidine for patients with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated AML. The AGILE trial was the only Phase III trial designed specifically for newly diagnosed patients with IDH1-mutated AML who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.

The supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Tibsovo received Priority Review and was reviewed by the FDA under its Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to ensure that safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Positive Phase III study of Tibsovo in AML
3 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Servier full year 2021/22 results confirm the transformation trajectory
3 February 2023
Biotechnology
February EMA/CHMP meeting results it eight new medicines backed for approval
24 February 2023
Generics
EU court urged to view Servier's pay-for-delay deals as anti-competitive
15 July 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze