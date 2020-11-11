FDA spurns Supernus with double whammy

Shares in East Coast, USA-based CNS disease specialist Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SUPN) ended the day down 15% on Tuesday, after a pair of regulatory setbacks from the US Food and Drug Administration.

SPN-812

The firm has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for SPN-812 (viloxazine hydrochloride), for the treatment of children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).