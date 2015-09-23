Exclusive: Ferring Pharma sees 2015 revenue up 20% boosted by strong US dollar

Ferring Pharma expects a 20% increase in 2015 full-year revenue on the back of a stronger US dollar, chief operating officer Michel Pettigrew, told The Pharma Letter in an interview.
“We are looking at 1.7 billion euros [$1.93 billion] to 1.8 billion euros in revenue. [It] is going to be good because first of all the US dollar has strengthened so much against the euro [and] the US is our fastest growing market,” Pettigrew said.
The Saint-Prex, Switzerland-based privately-held company reported 2014 revenue of 1.5 billion euros.
