First US approval for generic version of Teva's ProAir

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved an application from Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) for the first generic version of ProAir (albuterol sulfate), a Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) product.

Perrigo was awarded marketing authorization for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm with reversible obstructive airway disease and for the prevention of exercise-induced bronchospasm.

The firm aims to launch a limited quantity in the near term, with the goal of ramping up production to meet future demand, together with manufacturing partner Catalent Pharma Solutions.