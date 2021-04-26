Former FDA official criticizes agency's guidance on drug reviews during COVID-19 pandemic

The US Food and Drug Administration’s recent guidance on new drug applications during the pandemic fails to address certain key issues, according to a former top FDA official.
The guidance provides applicants with recommendations for navigating the product review process in a Q&A format. Topics covered include generic drug product development, submission and assessment of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), and marketing and exclusivity.
However, according to Eva Temkin, former FDA Acting Director for Policy at the Office of Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars, the guidance is silent on important topics that have arisen over the last year and which will continue to be relevant in 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze