FDA panel sets out dilemma of expedience versus trust in approving COVID-19 vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met on Thursday to discuss, in general, the requirements that will be need to be met for vaccines to be authorized for COVID-19.

Committee members considered everything from the data that will be needed before an emergency use authorization (EUA) can be granted, to the follow-up requirements to an EUA and whether this will all be enough to convince the alarming number of Americans who are skeptical of vaccines.

'Expedited but not rushed'