Vaccine partners pledge to give to COVAX

Franco-British pairing Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) have made a move for the global good by agreeing to support COVAX with 200 million doses of their adjuvanted, recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The COVAX Facility, supported by governments, global health organizations, businesses and philanthropic organizations, is led by Gavi and aims to secure successful and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

"This has the potential to be a significant contribution to the global fight against COVID-19"Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur, said: “To address a global health crisis of this magnitude, it takes unique partnerships. The commitment we are announcing today for the COVAX Facility can help us together stand a better chance of bringing the pandemic under control.