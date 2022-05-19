Fresenius Kabi appoints new chief medical officer for North America

German firm Fresenius Kabi, a specialist in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition, has recruited Brandee Pappalardo as senior vice president and chief medical officer for North America.

Dr Pappalardo comes to Fresenius Kabi from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), where she worked for more than 16 years in regional and global medical roles.

She has extensive experience in immunology, including overseeing multiple product launches in rheumatology, dermatology and gastroenterology.