Future looks bright for Californian heart specialist

Positive topline data from Brisbane, USA-based drug developer MyoKardia (Nasdaq: MYOK) sent shares in the firm rocketing on Monday.

The results from the Phase III EXPLORER-HCM trial showed efficacy for mavacamten, an oral modulator of cardiac myosin, in the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

The trial met the primary and all secondary endpoints, and the therapy was well tolerated. Meaningful improvements in symptoms, functional status and quality of life were shown, in comparison with placebo.