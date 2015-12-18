Sunday 24 November 2024

Future obesity drugs must provide improved efficacy and safety, new research indicates

Pharmaceutical
18 December 2015
Despite the current market's clinical and regulatory challenges, the obesity treatment pipeline is robust and contains a high level of diversity in both molecule types and molecular targets, with 39% of the pipeline products with disclosed molecular targets classified as first-in-class.

Analysis from business intelligence provider GBI Research – Frontier Pharma: Obesity – Identifying and Commercializing First-in-Class Innovation – states that, while most pipeline products target gut hormone receptors, the remainder target a wide range of processes thought to be dysregulated in obesity, such as angiogenesis, insulin signalling, inflammation, fat absorption, lipid synthesis, and metabolism.

GBI’s senior analyst Angel Wong said: "The high level of innovation and diversity in molecular target in development is encouraging, with a number of these not only showing close alignment to the disease pathophysiology but also addressing multiple mechanisms underpinning the development of obesity. As obesity is a multifactorial disease, targeting multiple systems may potentially avoid compensatory mechanisms that lead to weight regain and achieve sustainable weight loss over the long term."

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




