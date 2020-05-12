Saturday 23 November 2024

Galderma success with Dysport in glabellar lines trial

Pharmaceutical
12 May 2020
Switzerland-based Galderma today announced results of DREAM (Dysport Real-world Evaluation and Measured satisfaction study), a clinical study of Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for Injection that evaluated patient satisfaction and safety with a twice-yearly treatment schedule.

Galderma has licensed rights to Dysport for aesthetic indications from French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN).

Top-line results showed that 95% of patients treated with Dysport achieved high levels of satisfaction with two treatments per year, and 97% of patients thought the result of the treatment looked natural. Dysport is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age.

