Saturday 23 November 2024

Gavi pneumonia vaccine pledge wins qualified support from MSF

Pharmaceutical
4 June 2020
lab_biotech_research_vaccine_big

One of the announcements made by Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, around Thursday’s Global Vaccine Summit, has been around its donation to the Serum Institute of India.

Gavi will award $75 million of the remaining $262 million of the Advance Market Commitment (AMC) - a $1.5 billion fund that was launched in 2009 to pay for the introduction of the pneumonia vaccine in developing countries - to the Indian manufacturer.

The Serum Institute received quality approval for the pneumonia vaccine in December 2019, joining US drug giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and UK-based GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), which already had their vaccines at the brink of market entry when the AMC was launched, and have received the bulk of the $1.5 billion subsidy pot, on top of the base price that they charge Gavi.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Aragen Bioscience and Serum Institute to work together on vaccines
8 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Vaccine companies 'all in to fight COVID-19'
30 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
First alternative pneumonia vaccine breaks Pfizer and GSK's decades-long stranglehold, says MSF
23 December 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze