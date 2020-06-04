Gavi pneumonia vaccine pledge wins qualified support from MSF

One of the announcements made by Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, around Thursday’s Global Vaccine Summit, has been around its donation to the Serum Institute of India.
Gavi will award $75 million of the remaining $262 million of the Advance Market Commitment (AMC) - a $1.5 billion fund that was launched in 2009 to pay for the introduction of the pneumonia vaccine in developing countries - to the Indian manufacturer.
The Serum Institute received quality approval for the pneumonia vaccine in December 2019, joining US drug giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and UK-based GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), which already had their vaccines at the brink of market entry when the AMC was launched, and have received the bulk of the $1.5 billion subsidy pot, on top of the base price that they charge Gavi.
