GCC pharmaceutical market forecast to exceed $10 billion by 2020

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)’s market for European-made drugs and medicines is expected to pass $10 billion by 2020, according to a new report by QNB Capital, reported by Gulf Business News.

The news comes as Spanish drug manufacturer, Laboratorios Cinfa, launched in the region this week, opening its services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. “Our experience, our scientists team and our cutting edge technology have enabled us to lead the Spanish market and to be present in more than 50 countries worldwide,” said Enrique Ordieres, president of Cinfa.

“Cinfa is now arriving in the United Arab Emirates, an advanced society demanding the highest quality standards. Our aim is to contribute to society’s well-being by providing high quality drugs, with the guarantee of a world class European laboratory,” he added.