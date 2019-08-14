Generics take toll on Lundbeck sales, but shares up

Shares of Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) were up 3.3% at 269.60 Danish kroner by midday, despite revealing first-half financials showing that sales and earnings were down.
Revenue reached 8.48 billion Danish kroner ($1.27 billion) in the first six months of 2019 representing a decline of 9% (8% in local currencies) compared to the same period last year. The decline was expected and a result of generic competition on Onfi (clobazam). Excluding Onfi, revenue grew by 4%.
Core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached DKK 2,729 million kroner, corresponding to a core EBIT margin of 32.2%
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze