Genzyme to cut 100 jobs as part of ongoing Sanofi restructure

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has announced it is to cut around 100 research and development positions from its USA-based Genzyme biotechnology unit.

Sources close to the matter say the company is also planning to move its oncology operations to its global research and development division, and Genzyme will focus on rare diseases and neuro-immunology.

Jack Cox, a Sanofi spokesman, said that the changes were part of an ongoing “reprioritization of our early-stage research platforms.”