Genzyme to cut 100 jobs as part of ongoing Sanofi restructure

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has announced it is to cut around 100 research and development positions from its USA-based Genzyme biotechnology unit.
Sources close to the matter say the company is also planning to move its oncology operations to its global research and development division, and Genzyme will focus on rare diseases and neuro-immunology.
Jack Cox, a Sanofi spokesman, said that the changes were part of an ongoing “reprioritization of our early-stage research platforms.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze