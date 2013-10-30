Gerhard Schmitz to join Merck KGaA as new head of global accounting

German drugmaker Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) announced today that Gerhard Schmitz will join the pharmaceutical, chemical and life science company as the new Head of Global Accounting from November 1. The 50-year-old joins Merck from Lanxess, where he was Head of Accounting. Prior to this he was an Audit Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Germany.
Matthias Zachert, chief financial officer of Merck, said: “We’re pleased that with Gerhard Schmitz we’ve won an experienced manager who has been instrumental to establishing the group-wide accounting function of a global corporation over the past nine years.”
