German Chancellor Angela Merkel inaugurates Sanofi plant

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel has met with Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) chief executive and other industry leaders to discuss the status of antibiotic research.

Following the discussion on antibiotics, Chancellor Merkel and Olivier Brandicourt, chief executive of Sanofi, officially inaugurated a new high-tech manufacturing facility that is expected to supply Sanofi’s insulin patients.

Dr Brandicourt said: "Sanofi is very proud that Chancellor Merkel visited our Frankfurt site, which is Sanofi’s largest, integrated site. The Chancellor interacted with research leaders from Sanofi and the Fraunhofer Society to discuss ideas for fueling additional antibiotics research and inaugurated Sanofi’s new, high-tech manufacturing line, which is Sanofi’s global production line for its new insulin therapy for people with diabetes.”