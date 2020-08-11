Sunday 24 November 2024

GigaGen's COVID-19 drug '100-fold more potent than convalescent serum'

Pharmaceutical
11 August 2020
gigagen_large

US biotech GigaGen has announced the publication of research describing a new class of drugs, recombinant hyperimmunes, including its COVID-19 therapy, GIGA-2050.

The Californian company’s study explains that GIGA-2050 is like a recombinant convalescent serum, enabling production of millions of doses of drug from a few donors.

Convalescent serum therapies have been touted as a unique and viable way to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These therapies are powerful in that they comprise tens of thousands of antibodies and therefore have polyvalent activity against multiple drug targets and epitopes, which may improve clinical efficacy, while leveraging in vivo affinity maturation of antibodies in donors' immune systems.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Union to pay up to $210 million for TFF's COVID-19 tech
14 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA issues EUA for convalescent plasma as COVID–19 treatment
24 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Commission supports research on convalescent plasma to treat the coronavirus
11 September 2020
Biotechnology
Grifols acquires remaining 56% of the US biopharma GigaGen
9 March 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze