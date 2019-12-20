Saturday 23 November 2024

Glenmark Pharma's Ryaltris gets first approval

Pharmaceutical
20 December 2019
glenmark-pharmaceuticals-big

Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) says that partner Seqirus has received marketing approval for Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride [665mcg] and mometasone furoate [25mcg]) from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia.

This paves the way for the launch of Ryaltris in Australia, which will be the first market globally where Ryaltris will be introduced.

Seqirus, part of Australia‐based specialty biotechnology company CSL Ltd (ASX: CSL) entered into an exclusive licensing agreement in July 2018 with a Glenmark subsidiary to commercialize Ryaltris in Australia.

Ryaltris is a new fixed‐dose combination nasal spray of an antihistamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis (AR) and rhinoconjunctivitis in patients over 12 years of age.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Hikma gains rights to market Ryaltris in USA
27 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA accepts Ryaltris NDA for review
8 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III results for Ryaltris in perennial allergic rhinitis
14 December 2017
Pharmaceutical
FDA issues Complete Response Letter for Ryaltris
25 June 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze