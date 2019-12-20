Glenmark Pharma's Ryaltris gets first approval

Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) says that partner Seqirus has received marketing approval for Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride [665mcg] and mometasone furoate [25mcg]) from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia.
This paves the way for the launch of Ryaltris in Australia, which will be the first market globally where Ryaltris will be introduced.
Seqirus, part of Australia‐based specialty biotechnology company CSL Ltd (ASX: CSL) entered into an exclusive licensing agreement in July 2018 with a Glenmark subsidiary to commercialize Ryaltris in Australia.
Ryaltris is a new fixed‐dose combination nasal spray of an antihistamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis (AR) and rhinoconjunctivitis in patients over 12 years of age.
