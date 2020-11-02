Global drugmakers eye more active expansion in Ukraine pharma

Global drugmakers are considering accelerating their expansion in the Ukraine pharmaceutical market in years to come, which may take place through the establishment of their production facilities within the country and the acquisition of some leading local players, according to recent statements by some leading local pharma business analysts and Ukranian media reports, reports The Pharma Letter’s Russia correspondent.
According to a recent report published in the Ukranian NV-Business paper, one of Ukraine’s leading business papers, probably the biggest deal in the modern history of the Ukraine pharmaceutical market was signed last year, when the Germany’s Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) completed the acquisition of Biopharma, one of Ukraine’s leading drugmakers. Analysts of NV-Business expect similar deals may be signed in Ukraine already by the end of the current year.
This year the pandemic has led to the further raise of investment attractiveness of the Ukranian pharmaceutical market and resulted in its growth, both in volume and value terms.
