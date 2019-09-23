Saturday 23 November 2024

Global drugmakers hope to increase their share in Russian public procurements this year

Pharmaceutical
23 September 2019
Global pharmaceutical companies hope to increase their share of public procurements in Russia as soon as this year, thanks to the new methodology on the formation of the initial maximum price for state contracts, which has been recently introduced by the Russian Ministry of Health, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to data from the Russian analyst agency DSM Group, at present the share of foreigners in drugs’ public procurements in Russia is estimated at about 33%, which is significantly higher than the figures of some previous years.

More than 25% of all auctions declared invalid

