Good news for Acadia sends shares rocketing

In New York, shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACAD) closed up over 63% on Monday, after the firm said it would halt a late-stage dementia trial early, due to positive results.

Acadia, which is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, said the Phase III HARMONY study met its primary endpoint, showing a significant longer time to relapse of psychosis with pimavanserin.

Pimavanserin, which is compared to placebo in the trial, is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist, which targets 5-HT2A receptors.