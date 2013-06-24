Thursday 20 November 2025

Greek pharma expenditures under control, says trade group SFEE

Pharmaceutical
24 June 2013

In Greece, according to the latest data, pharmaceutical expenditure for the first five months of this year, is under control with a controllable excess of 36 million euros ($48 million), says the Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical companies, the SFEE.

In fact, according to estimates and the progress of May’s expenditure, which was lower than the objectives of the “Memorandum” (which outlines Greece’s adaptation program for the use of generic drugs), the total pharmaceutical expenditure is anticipated by the end of the year to close within 2.44 billion euros, which is the goal set by the Memorandum.

Considering the pharma industry’s firm and consistent stance, the continuous collaboration with the government and the competent Ministry and the now visible results in containing the expenditure, “it is imperative to allow within the coming weeks the introduction of new innovative medicines in the Greek market,” says the SFEE.

