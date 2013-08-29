Growing diabetes market will attract superior disease control

The expected rise in diabetes is encouraging pharma companies to race to launch type 2 diabetes drugs, according to market analysts Frost & Sullivan.

It reports that the global pre-diabetes population is three times the size of the current diabetes patient population, predicting that a tremendous increase in the pandemic’s prevalence is in store, and the industry is in dire need of better tools to prevent disease progression.

The new research Analysis of the Global Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Market states that 15 new drugs for type 2 diabetes are in late-stage development (Phase III and preregistration). The analysis outlines opportunities in the market and the industry’s future through an international evaluation of current drugs and those in the pipeline.