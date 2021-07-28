GSK beats estimates to give CEO breathing space

Leading UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has beaten both sales and earnings estimates with its latest financial results.

GSK’s revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was £8.1 billion ($11.24 billion), where the average analyst estimate was £7.6 billion, a year-on-year rise of 6%.

"We expect this positive momentum to continue through the second half of the year"Adjusted earnings per share rose 46% to £0.28, which again was higher than the consensus forecast. Total operating profit was £1.68 billion.