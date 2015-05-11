GW Pharma's profits fall; new Phase III trial launched

UK cannabinoid specialist GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH) has announced financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2015, and the initiation of a Phase III study of Epidiolex (cannabidiol).

GW announced revenue of $21.3 million, a downturn compared to the $23.3 million in the period last year. Loss for the six months was £10.9 million ($16.2 million) compared to £8.0 million for the like six months March 2014.

Epidiolex moves into Phase III