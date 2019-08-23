GW Pharma optimistic on cannabis-based drug despite early NICE skepticism

UK-based medicinal cannabis specialist GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH) is not despondent despite draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) not recommending its treatment for two forms of epilepsy.

The NICE, the cost-effectiveness watchdog for England and Wales, does not recommend Epidyolex (cannabidiol) usage alongside clobazam on the National Health Service for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, despite recognizing its impact in reducing patient seizures.

Epidyolex is not yet approved in Europe, but it has been cleared in the USA, where it carries the brand name Epidiolex.