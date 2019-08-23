GW Pharma optimistic on cannabis-based drug despite early NICE skepticism

UK-based medicinal cannabis specialist GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH) is not despondent despite draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) not recommending its treatment for two forms of epilepsy.
The NICE, the cost-effectiveness watchdog for England and Wales, does not recommend Epidyolex (cannabidiol) usage alongside clobazam on the National Health Service for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, despite recognizing its impact in reducing patient seizures.
Epidyolex is not yet approved in Europe, but it has been cleared in the USA, where it carries the brand name Epidiolex.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze