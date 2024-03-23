Monday 29 September 2025

Highlights of March 2024 EMA management board meeting

Pharmaceutical
23 March 2024
ema-2022-european-union-2022-large

At its March management board meeting, the European Medicines Agency adopted the EMA’s annual report for 2023, noting that, in 2023, Agency recommended 77 medicines for marketing authorization for human use, 39 of which had a new active substance, and adopted the EMA’s annual report for 2023.

The Agency also recommended 14 veterinary medicines for marketing authorization. In addition, the report gives an overview of key achievements in EMA’s three strategic areas in 2023: cancer medicines, better data to translate innovation into medicines, and transparency and communication. Publication of the report, including an interactive digital version, is planned for May 2024.

The board heard that preparations are ongoing by the European Commission, together with European Union member states, for the implementation of the new  Health Technology Assessment Regulation (HTAR). The EMA is contributing to these preparatory activities and is working closely with the European Commission, the Member State Coordination Group on HTA (HTACG) and its subgroups, as well as its stakeholders, including industry, healthcare professionals, patients and academia.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Europe targets more joined-up health technology assessments
18 September 2023
Pharmaceutical
With enhancements and continued patient focus, expedited regulatory pathways still delivering, EMA official says
6 October 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
Biotechnology
MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze