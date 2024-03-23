Highlights of March 2024 EMA management board meeting

At its March management board meeting, the European Medicines Agency adopted the EMA’s annual report for 2023, noting that, in 2023, Agency recommended 77 medicines for marketing authorization for human use, 39 of which had a new active substance, and adopted the EMA’s annual report for 2023.

The Agency also recommended 14 veterinary medicines for marketing authorization. In addition, the report gives an overview of key achievements in EMA’s three strategic areas in 2023: cancer medicines, better data to translate innovation into medicines, and transparency and communication. Publication of the report, including an interactive digital version, is planned for May 2024.

The board heard that preparations are ongoing by the European Commission, together with European Union member states, for the implementation of the new Health Technology Assessment Regulation (HTAR). The EMA is contributing to these preparatory activities and is working closely with the European Commission, the Member State Coordination Group on HTA (HTACG) and its subgroups, as well as its stakeholders, including industry, healthcare professionals, patients and academia.