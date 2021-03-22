Hungarian patients have ever better chances, but still work to be done, says trade group

According to a summary published by the Hungarian Association of Innovative Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM) on the occasion of the Rare Disease Day, increasingly effective innovative therapies present a new opportunity for patients.

Diseases that affect one in more than 2,000 people are considered rare diseases. Their significance is well illustrated by the fact that 300 million people worldwide have some kind of rare disease, about half of whom are children. In the European Union, almost 30 million people is directly affected and 100 million indirectly affected, including family members. Four-fifths of rare diseases are of genetic origin, while the remaining ones are caused by bacterial and viral infections or environmental factors.

Hungary at the forefront of the region