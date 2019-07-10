Saturday 23 November 2024

ICER sets out potential review plans for 2020

Pharmaceutical
10 July 2019
icer_big

The US medicines cost-effectiveness watchdog Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released its preliminary list of potential assessment topics for 2020.

The list is drawn from ICER horizon scans of new and emerging therapies, conversations with stakeholders, and suggestions submitted by the public. The ICER’s topic selection criteria - including the projected timing and likelihood of US Food and Drug Administration approval, and whether a review of the evidence would suggest specific actions for payers, physicians, patients, and policymakers to improve clinical practice – are applied to produce this preliminary list of potential topics.

ICER has already announced that its January 2020 public meeting will review rimegepant (Biohaven), ubrogepant, from Allergan (NYSE: AGN)), and lasmiditan, from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) for the treatment of acute migraine. The list below presents drugs and other health care interventions that are currently identified as potential additional topics for ICER reviews that will conclude after January 2020.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
PhRMA weighs in on ICER reviews reform
24 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
ICER releases new tools to facilitate use of its reports
20 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
PhRMA warns of access woes under ICER framework
22 March 2019
Biotechnology
ICER pricing report slams Sarepta and PTC Therapeutics
12 July 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze