ICER sets out potential review plans for 2020

The US medicines cost-effectiveness watchdog Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released its preliminary list of potential assessment topics for 2020.
The list is drawn from ICER horizon scans of new and emerging therapies, conversations with stakeholders, and suggestions submitted by the public. The ICER’s topic selection criteria - including the projected timing and likelihood of US Food and Drug Administration approval, and whether a review of the evidence would suggest specific actions for payers, physicians, patients, and policymakers to improve clinical practice – are applied to produce this preliminary list of potential topics.
ICER has already announced that its January 2020 public meeting will review rimegepant (Biohaven), ubrogepant, from Allergan (NYSE: AGN)), and lasmiditan, from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) for the treatment of acute migraine. The list below presents drugs and other health care interventions that are currently identified as potential additional topics for ICER reviews that will conclude after January 2020.
