Icosavax launches with $51 million financing to advance vaccine candidate

Pharmaceutical
4 October 2019
Icosavax has announced the launch of the company with a $51 million Series A financing, led by Qiming Venture Partners USA and joined by Adams Street Partners, Sanofi Ventures and NanoDimension, with continuing support from its seed investors.

Based in the USA, the company was founded on computationally designed self-assembling virus-like particle (VLP) technology developed at the Institute for Protein Design (IPD) at University of Washington School of Medicine ( Cell 2019, Preview).

The proceeds of the financing will be used to advance the company’s first vaccine candidate, IVX-121, for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for older adults through Phase Ib clinical studies.

