IFPMA launches initiative on global health goals

Pharmaceutical
25 October 2019
thomas_cueni_large-1

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) has launched an initiative called Global Health Progress in support of meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by United Nations members in 2015.

The IFPMA, which represents pharma companies around the world, has described the program as a new knowledge hub highlighting more than 200 collaborations between the innovative biopharmaceutical industry and more than 850 partners, to support the SDGs.

"Effective partnerships will help our innovations to grow, reaching more patients worldwide"

