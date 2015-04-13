India moves to tackle growing diabetes problem

An alarming rise in the cases of juvenile diabetes in India has got the government worried. Given the rising cases, especially with children under five and adolescents, free insulin is to be distributed by the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India to children below the age of 15 years across the country, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
Market data indicates that 10-15 children out of 100,000 under the age of 15 years tend to develop type 1 diabetes every year in the country. With 90% of all childhood diabetes as type 1, most of these children are dependent on insulin for survival, and require frequent insulin injections to control their blood sugar.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze