India's pharma industry an asset to the world, says Prime Minister Modi

Pharmaceutical
10 July 2020
Even as Indian pharmaceutical companies are active in international efforts for the development and production of a vaccine for COVID-19, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the domestic drug industry is an 'asset' not just for its own country but also for the entire world as it leads to reducing the cost of medicine for developing countries.

Highlighting how vaccines developed in India cater to the masses, Mr Modi said vaccines made in India are responsible for two-third of the vaccine needs of the world's children.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the India Global Week 2020 - a three-day virtual conference organized in the UK with 5,000 global participants from 30 nations.

