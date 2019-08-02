India's Zydus Cadila spies opportunity in large diabetes market

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila has reported positive top-line results from a Phase III trial of Lipaglyn (saroglitazar) for treating type 2 diabetes. The therapy has been approved in India to treat diabetes-related conditions since 2013.
The primary outcome of the trial was a change from baseline in HbA1c at 24 weeks. No severe hypoglycemia events were reported, and there was no weight gain or edema observed.
Chairman Pankaj Patel said: “Insulin resistance is the root cause of type 2 diabetes mellitus and the data from this trial reveals that saroglitazar, a next-generation insulin sensitizer without the edema and weight gain side effects, could emerge as a potent anti-diabetic agent for millions of patients suffering from type 2 diabetes.”
