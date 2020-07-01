Sunday 24 November 2024

Indivior CEO pleads guilty to charge over opioid drug Suboxone

Pharmaceutical
1 July 2020
2019_department_of_justice_doj_big

Shaun Thaxter, the chief executive of Indivior (LSE: INDV), has pleaded guilty to causing the introduction into interstate commerce of the opioid drug Suboxone Film (buprenorphine) which was misbranded in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Mr Thaxter will be stepping down as chief executive of the firm, which prior to 2009 was known as Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals and was a subsidiary of Reckitt Benckiser Group, a British conglomerate that paid $1.4 billion in 2019 to resolve its liability to the USA and various states related to the marketing of Suboxone.

Indivior issued a statement stressing that Mr Thaxter’ guilty plea was in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the Group.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Indivior shares slump 20% on reported loss
13 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Indivior crashes on indictment over opioid treatment marketing fraud
10 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Neumentum poised to 'address sizeable pain market and ongoing opioid crisis'
24 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Indivior says Reckitt claim against the company 'without merit'
1 December 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze