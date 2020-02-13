Indivior shares slump 20% on reported loss

UK drugmaker Indivior (LSE: INDV) lost 20% of its market value on Thursday after reporting a $46 million adjusted operating loss for the latest quarter.
The addiction specialist saw its profits plummet during the quarter, having reported a $78 million gain in the same period of 2018, as sales of its Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) Film treatment fell away due to generic competition. Over 2019 as a whole, the company earned $202 million, a 39% drop on the previous year.
Indivior’s net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $133 million, a 44% decline on the $236 million of a year earlier, while the sales figure for 2019 was $785 million, down 22%.
