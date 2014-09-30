Intas launches DoceAqualip in India

Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals says it has successfully launched the world’s first DoceAqualip with nanosomal docetaxel lipid suspension (NDLS) formula, in India.
DoceAqualip, created with Nano Aqualip Technology has Nano-carriers in suspension form composed of physiological (GRAS- generally recognized as safe) lipid excipients which causes negligible hypersensitivity after administration of drugs among the cancer patients.
DoceAqualip has been approved by Director Controller General of India (DCGI) on the basis of clinical trial in which DoceAqualip offered 9% better response rates than conventional docetaxel. In three-year interim survival analysis, DoceAqualip showed better results than conventional docetaxel. It is approved in breast cancer, hormone refractory prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).
