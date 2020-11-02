Investing in innovation pays off in cancer and beyond, says senior UK academic

The UK would gain from more fully recognizing the long-term value of better therapies for cancers and other severe illnesses.

So writes David Taylor, Emeritus Professor of Pharmaceutical and Public Health Policy, University College London (UCL), in a research article published this week in the journal Drug Discovery Today.

He stresses that, even when scientific advances are at first expensive and benefit only a few, they can in time lead to gains for many more people at much lower costs.