Ipsen appoints François Garnier as executive vice president, general counsel

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has appointed François Garnier as executive vice president, general counsel of the company.
He will sit on the chairman’s committee and executive committee, and succeeds Nathalie Joannes.
Marc de Garidel, chairman and chief executive of Ipsen, said: "We are very happy to welcome François Garnier to the Ipsen Group. He has spent 25 years building his legal expertise in a number of pharmaceutical companies around the world. He brings his knowledge and international experience in the industry as additional major strengths to accelerate Ipsen's growth."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze