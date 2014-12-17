Ipsen appoints François Garnier as executive vice president, general counsel

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has appointed François Garnier as executive vice president, general counsel of the company.

He will sit on the chairman’s committee and executive committee, and succeeds Nathalie Joannes.

Marc de Garidel, chairman and chief executive of Ipsen, said: "We are very happy to welcome François Garnier to the Ipsen Group. He has spent 25 years building his legal expertise in a number of pharmaceutical companies around the world. He brings his knowledge and international experience in the industry as additional major strengths to accelerate Ipsen's growth."