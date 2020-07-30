Ipsen reports sales and profit growth for half year 2020

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) today announced financial results for the first half of 2020, with the firm’s shares gaining 12.1% to 82.20 euros by early afternoon. Sales were up 3.1% (as reported and constant currency) at 1.27 billion euros ($1.49 billion).
Sales were driven by Specialty Care growth of 5.9%, led by Somatuline (lanreotide) (up 16.4%). Consumer Healthcare sales were down 21.1%. Second-quarter 2020 group sales decreased by 2.2% adversely impacted by COVID-19.
Core consolidate net profit was 297 million euros and fully diluted core earnings per share (EPS) were 3.55 euros (up 5.0%). Consolidated net profit came in at 223 million euros and fully diluted IFRS EPS of 2.66 euros (up 1.0%).
