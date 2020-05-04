New oncology partnership for French drugmaker Ipsen

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has bought an option on an oncology program from Montreal-based biotech group, IRICoR.

Based at the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC), IRICoR is a pan-Canadian research commercialization center based at the Université de Montreal, Canada.

The option agreement gives Ipsen rights to acquire an exclusive global license for the program, which is currently at lead optimization stage.